entertainment
Monday Jun 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Inside Angelina Jolie’s family vacation to New York City

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie recently vacationed in New York along with her six children.

A source has given insight into how the actor spent the time away from home at the Big Apple and enjoyed some close time with her and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s kids.

Talking to People, the insider said: "The kids are growing up and are so close. They were out to museums and dinner with each other through the trip and had a nice time."

During her trip, the Maleficent actor also visited her first ex-husband Johnny Lee Miller—with whom she enjoys a close friendship even after their divorce.

The insider also shared that Miller’s son and Jolie’s youngest son Knox are also close friends and were also present when she visited her former partner.

Her NYC getaway came right after her 46th birthday celebrations earlier this month in Los Angeles.

