entertainment
Monday Jun 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry texted Kate about Lili’s birth instead of Prince William: source

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Kate Middleton has proven to be the bridge between Prince Harry and Prince William once again.

According to reports, it was the Duchess of Cambridge who was informed first about the birth of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter Lilibet, instead of her husband Prince William.

A Palace source told the Mail on Sunday that the Duke of Sussex had sent a message to his sister-in-law right after his wife gave birth to their second child.

Per the source, the text was a way of "cementing her role as a bridge between him and his brother."

After finding out about the newest addition in the Sussex clan, the Cambridges turned to their official social media to wish Harry, Meghan and Archie.

"We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie,” they wrote on Instagram.

