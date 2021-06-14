 
Monday Jun 14 2021
Reason why Angelina Jolie visited former husband's apartment in Brooklyn

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Angelina Jolie and Jonny Lee Miller 'have remained good friends over the years,' said a source 

Angelina Jolie was spotted outside her former husband, Jonny Lee Miller's house, in Brooklyn recently.

While Page Six reported that the Salt actress visited Miller's house alone, PEOPLE said that the meeting was not with just the two of them. 

As revealed by a source to PEOPLE, Jolie and Miller “have remained good friends over the years.”

The insider further told Miller's 12-year-old son Buster and Jolie's 12-year-old son Knox are friends and were also there when Jolie visited. 

The actress was in NYC with all her six kids, Maddox, 19; Pax, 17; Zahara, 16; Shiloh, 15; and Knox and his twin sister Vivienne, 12.

"The kids are growing up and are so close,” the outlet's source said. “They were out to museums and dinner with each other through the trip and had a nice time.”

