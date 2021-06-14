A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna in new documentary, says he's blessed

A$AP Rocky got candid about his romance with Rihanna in a new documentary

A$AP Rocky said he is 'truly blessed' to have ladylove Rihanna in his life. The rapper got candid about his romance with the songstress in a new documentary Stockholm Syndrome.



Rocky said that he felt lucky that Rihanna supported him to share his life story with the people through the documentary.

It's "important having that support in real life, you know?" the rapper said.

"It's amazing and I'm honestly truly blessed, for real," he told Entertainment Tonight of Rihanna, who makes two cameos in the documentary.

Divulging more about the docu, Rocky shared, "I think making a documentary is all about vulnerabilit. The documentary is all about showing honesty, authenticity, purity."

"I just wanted to tell my story without really complaining or without, you know, seeming like a victim, or like I wanted a pity party or what not," he told ET. "So, here it is."