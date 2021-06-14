Kim Kardashian wishes 'loyal friend' Chris Appleton on birthday

Kim Kardashian wished the man behind her some of her most iconic looks on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram the Skims founder thanked her hair stylist Chris Appleton for encouraging her to try new looks.

She also praised the famous hair stylist for being a loyal friend.

"Happy Birthday @chrisappleton1 Thank you for being such a loyal friend! Not to mention a friend who always pushes me to try new looks! You just get me! We have so many memories and so many pics! I’m going to post so many on my stories now! I love you so much!!!"

Needless to say the sweet message touched Chris who replied: “Awww so many laughs and story’s love u Kim!”

Take a look:







