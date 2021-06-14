 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Jun 14 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian wishes 'loyal friend' Chris Appleton on birthday

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian wished the man behind her some of her most iconic looks on his birthday.

Taking to Instagram the Skims founder thanked her hair stylist Chris Appleton for encouraging her to try new looks.

She also praised the famous hair stylist for being a loyal friend.

"Happy Birthday @chrisappleton1 Thank you for being such a loyal friend! Not to mention a friend who always pushes me to try new looks! You just get me! We have so many memories and so many pics! I’m going to post so many on my stories now! I love you so much!!!"

Needless to say the sweet message touched Chris who replied: “Awww so many laughs and story’s love u Kim!”

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna in new documentary, says he's blessed

A$AP Rocky gushes over Rihanna in new documentary, says he's blessed

Dwayne Johnson shares glimpse of iconic tattoo being revamped

Dwayne Johnson shares glimpse of iconic tattoo being revamped
Margot Robbie takes break from social media

Margot Robbie takes break from social media
Overcoming adversity, artists seek to inspire in new music video

Overcoming adversity, artists seek to inspire in new music video
French Montana's driver robbed at gunpoint, steal $340,000 worth of valuables

French Montana's driver robbed at gunpoint, steal $340,000 worth of valuables
Evanna Lynch addresses thoughts on ‘intimidating’ Harry Potter stars

Evanna Lynch addresses thoughts on ‘intimidating’ Harry Potter stars
Foo Fighters plan ‘intimate’ L.A MSG concert

Foo Fighters plan ‘intimate’ L.A MSG concert
Meghan Trainor touches on the strength she found with motherhood

Meghan Trainor touches on the strength she found with motherhood
Reason why Angelina Jolie visited former husband's apartment in Brooklyn

Reason why Angelina Jolie visited former husband's apartment in Brooklyn

Scott Disick spoils girlfriend Amelia Hamlin on 20th birthday

Scott Disick spoils girlfriend Amelia Hamlin on 20th birthday
Ed Sheeran’s school play footage goes to auction: report

Ed Sheeran’s school play footage goes to auction: report
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker mark 1 year of dating with romantic getaway

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker mark 1 year of dating with romantic getaway

Latest

view all