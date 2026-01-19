Dolly Parton shares health update after missing 80th birthday celebrations

The 'Jolene' hitmaker marks her 80th birthday on January 19, 2026

Dolly Parton is embracing 80 with open arms.

The Queen of Country marked her milestone birthday on Monday, January 19, with a delightful social media post showcasing her floral birthday cake.

Although she previously announced that she won’t be attending her own birthday party at the Grand Ole Opry, Parton opened up to People magazine about how she’s feeling ahead of her special day.

“People say, ‘Well, you're going to be 80 years old.’ Well, so what? Look at all I’ve done in 80 years. I feel like I’m just getting started,” the Jolene hitmaker said.

“I know that sounds stupid, but unless my health gives way, which right now I seem to be doing fine,” she added.

The update comes after Parton postponed her Las Vegas residency last September due to what she described as “health challenges.” She later reassured fans in an Instagram video, saying she was “okay,” adding, “I love you for caring, and keep praying for me.”

In the People interview, Parton also shared her philosophy on aging. “If you allow yourself to get old, you will. I say, ‘I ain’t got time to get old!’ I ain’t got time to dwell on that. That’s not what I’m thinking about,” she said.

As for celebrating 80, she admitted she’s looking at it from a different angle. “Not that anybody would want to celebrate that, but there is a celebration in the fact that I have done so much in that time and that I’m still doing it,” Parton said, adding, “I don’t know what I’m going to be doing tomorrow. Whatever comes, I’ll give it my best.”