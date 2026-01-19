Jacob Elordi explains feeling 'real' love for Margot Robbie while filming

Jacob Elordi dishes on 'profound' experience of love in 'Wuthering Heights' film

Jacob Elordi talked about the palpable experience of Wuthering Heights while filming the movie in a new interview.

The 28-year-old actor shared that while filming the movie with Margot Robbie, he could feel how his character, Heathcliff, would have felt for her character, Catherine Earnshaw.

The Euphoria alum said that they had "moments looking at each other in character, particularly on the moors," when he and the Barbie star could experience the characters’ love themselves, during an interview with Fandango.

"There'd be a moment where we'd be running hand-in-hand through the moors, maybe not even in the scene, just setting it up, where I'd look across at her and she'd be looking at me and you really realised you are looking at Catherine and she was looking at Heathcliff. And in that moment, we really were a part of their love, for real," mused the Frankenstein star.

Elordi went on to elaborate that there were quite a few scenes like that when they "[listened to a Kate Bush song] and it was this really sort of profound thing watching the sunset and being Heathcliff and Cathy, sitting and watching the sunset on the moors as the sort of spirit of their characters have for the last 200 years."

He gushed that the spirit of the love that Emily Brontë created followed them throughout the filming of the movie.

“It really did feel like we were catching little pieces of that unrequited love," Elordi said.

The characters’ on-screen chemistry is not too far to be seen, as the Emerald Fennell movie comes out on Valentine's Day.