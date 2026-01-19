 
Italian fashion tycoon Valentino passes away at 93

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

January 19, 2026

Italian fashion pioneer Valentino has passed away at the age of 93.

The late fashion tycoon, whose full name is Valentino Garavani, breathed his last at his home, according to the statement released by his foundation.

The Valentino Garavani and Giancarlo Giammetti Foundation wrote on Instagram, "He passed away peacefully in his Roman home, surrounded by the love of his family."

They went on to state that the fashion star's lying in state will be held at "PM23 in Piazza Mignanelli 23 on Wednesday January 21st and Thursday January 22nd, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm."

Additionally, the funeral service will take place the following day at the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels and Martyrs.

The sad news of Valentino's demise sparked a reaction of mourning all over social media, as friends and fans flocked together to send prayers.

