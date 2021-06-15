Victoria Beckham drops jaws as she flaunts her ageless beauty

Victoria Beckham gave fans major style envy as she shared her new photo in the figure-hugging blue dress.

The renowned fashion designer, undoubtedly, looked out of this world as she showed off her elegance in the gorgeous blue dress while promoting the new additions to her Victoria Beckham beauty range.



The David Beckham's sweetheart gave fans major style envy in her latest Instagram upload. Her sizzling outfit featured two racy cut-out sections – one across the cleavage and one peephole positioned across her waist, showing off her taut abs.

In the picture, the former Spice Girls member is seen adding a slick of the amour lip tint from her beauty line to her plump pout.

The 47-year old fashion sensation's brunette-coloured locks were styled into on-trend mermaid waves, elevating her beauty.

Victoria Beckham's admirers were quick to respond to her amazing snap, showering praise on her ravishing look.