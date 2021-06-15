 
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
Web Desk

Sindh approves 20% pay increase for govt employees ahead of budget 2021-22

Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

  • Sindh government to present budget for next fiscal year in provincial assembly in Karachi today.
  • Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will unveil budget in the House.
  • Sindh Cabinet has approved an increase of 20% in the salary of government employees and set minimum wage at Rs25,000, says Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.

KARACHI: The Sindh government will unveil its budget for financial year 2021-22 today (Tuesday). 

The total volume of the Sindh budget is expected to be more than Rs1.4 trillion.

No new tax will be imposed in the Sindh budget, while Rs105 billion is proposed for law and order, Rs172 billion for health, Rs215 billion for school education and Rs25 billion for college education.

It is proposed that Rs14 billion will be allocated transport, Rs75 billion for local bodies and Rs53 billion for the irrigation department.

The Sindh Cabinet has approved an increase of 20% in the salary of government employees and set minimum wage at Rs25,000 in the province, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab wrote on Twitter.

He also confirmed that no new tax is being introduced in the Sindh budget.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of finance minister, will present the budget proposals in the Sindh Assembly. The budget session of the Sindh Assembly has been called at 3pm.

Pakistan keen to expand bilateral, military cooperation with Egypt: CJCSC

Following Punjab, Sindh govt to also block SIM cards of unvaccinated people

COVID-19: Pakistan reports less than 1,000 cases for first time since Feb 15

Pakistan requests to procure 5 mn doses of Russia's Sputnik vaccine

Karachiites, brace yourselves for first spell of monsoon rains this week

Pakistani company gets largest IT order from Japanese corporation

Govt to introduce subsidy for the poor to buy essential items next month: PM Imran Khan

UAE to ease travel restrictions for Pakistanis starting July 7

Khursheed Shah, son released on two-day parole to attend funeral: family

FIA arrests former NICL CEO in illegal recruitment case

Karachi man dies after being bitten by dog, says Dr Seemin Jamali

PM Imran Khan summons federal cabinet meeting tomorrow

