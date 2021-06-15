Sindh approves 20% pay increase for govt employees ahead of budget 2021-22

Sindh government to present budget for next fiscal year in provincial assembly in Karachi today.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will unveil budget in the House.

Sindh Cabinet has approved an increase of 20% in the salary of government employees and set minimum wage at Rs25,000, says Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab.

KARACHI: The Sindh government will unveil its budget for financial year 2021-22 today (Tuesday).

The total volume of the Sindh budget is expected to be more than Rs1.4 trillion.

No new tax will be imposed in the Sindh budget, while Rs105 billion is proposed for law and order, Rs172 billion for health, Rs215 billion for school education and Rs25 billion for college education.

It is proposed that Rs14 billion will be allocated transport, Rs75 billion for local bodies and Rs53 billion for the irrigation department.

The Sindh Cabinet has approved an increase of 20% in the salary of government employees and set minimum wage at Rs25,000 in the province, Sindh government spokesperson Murtaza Wahab wrote on Twitter.



He also confirmed that no new tax is being introduced in the Sindh budget.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, who also holds the portfolio of finance minister, will present the budget proposals in the Sindh Assembly. The budget session of the Sindh Assembly has been called at 3pm.

