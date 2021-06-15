 
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
By
SHShehzad Hameed

Alizeh Shah wows fans as she grooves to Billie Eilish's new track 'Lost Cause': Video

By
SHShehzad Hameed

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Alizeh Shah thrilled fans as she grooved to award-winner singer Billie Eilish's new single 'Lost Cause' at a beach.

Alizeh, who has been an active bee on social media, mesmerised fans with her sizzling beach video, showing her in happy mood.

The charming actress mesmerised fans with her vibes in the clip, looking out of this world in blue top and matching pants.

The 20-year-old, who won hearts with her unmatched acting skills, shared the video to her Instagram page which garnered massive likes within hours.

The versatile actress keeps her admirers on their toes with her pictures and videos. In the latest post, she chose Billie Eilish's song as background music.

Eilish’s new music video 'Lost Cause', which was released on June 2nd, has already amassed over 45 million views on YouTube. However, the singer has found herself on the receiving end of backlash after users on Twitter has accused her of 'queerbaiting' in the video.

Meanwhile, Alizeh's beach video attracted praise from her fans and followers who flocked to comments section, saying she looked 'confident' and 'stunning as ever'.

