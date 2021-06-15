 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Jun 15 2021
By
Web Desk

Alex Rodriguez, Katie Holmes romance rumours put to rest

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 15, 2021

Alex Rodriguez and Katie Holmes sparked potential romance rumours when the former was spotted walking into an apartment complex where Tom Cruise’s ex lives.

The former baseball player was seen stopping by the building where Katie lives with her 15-year-old daughter Suri Cruise.

Fans were prematurely linked the two single stars but it turns out Katie does not even know Alex.

The actress’s rep told E! News: "She doesn't know him."

The incident seemed like a development that things could be looking brighter for the Yankees star after his split from ex-fiancee Jennifer Lopez, however, that ended almost immediately.

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears will not be present in person for next court battle for conservatorship

Britney Spears will not be present in person for next court battle for conservatorship
Why Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen remained largely absent from media, acting

Why Mary-Kate, Ashley Olsen remained largely absent from media, acting

Imran Abbas prays for Dr Yasmin Rashid's recovery from cancer

Imran Abbas prays for Dr Yasmin Rashid's recovery from cancer

Lisa Banes, 'Gone Girl' actress, dies in road accident

Lisa Banes, 'Gone Girl' actress, dies in road accident

Chrissy Teigen gets daughter Luna's 'messy, imperfect' drawing tattooed

Chrissy Teigen gets daughter Luna's 'messy, imperfect' drawing tattooed

Emily Ratajkowski says movie This is 40 treated Megan Fox's character 'badly'

Emily Ratajkowski says movie This is 40 treated Megan Fox's character 'badly'
Atiqa Odho elected chairperson of Actors Collective Trust

Atiqa Odho elected chairperson of Actors Collective Trust

Komal Aziz Khan urges women to try to become financially independent

Komal Aziz Khan urges women to try to become financially independent

Princess Diana's brother reacts to BBC report about Martin Bashir

Princess Diana's brother reacts to BBC report about Martin Bashir
Millie Bobby Brown shoots thrilling scene for highly anticipated Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown shoots thrilling scene for highly anticipated Stranger Things
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck leave no doubt on romance after packing on PDA

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck leave no doubt on romance after packing on PDA
Reason why Kendall Jenner never shared her love life on KUWTK unearthed

Reason why Kendall Jenner never shared her love life on KUWTK unearthed

Latest

view all