Queen Elizabeth slams Prince Harry over how American he has become

'What does not please Queen is Harry's American style of suing every time things go wrong'

Queen Elizabeth is feeling distraught with Prince Harry over how much he has internalised the American culture post Megxit.



The 95-year-old monarch does not approve of the fact that Harry goes around “suing every time things go wrong.”

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, "Of course, the Queen wants Harry to be happy, but I feel certain what does not please her is his American style of suing every time things go wrong.

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan filed a lawsuit against BBC for accusing them of naming their daughter after Queen’s private nickname without her permission.



Seward wrote in The Sun, "While Harry waxes lyrical about how much he loves and respects his grandmother the Queen, his American PR machine then makes sure they let us know every time he speaks to her and confirmed how he told her he wanted to use the nickname Lilibet for her new grandchild.”