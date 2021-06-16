 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth slams Prince Harry over how American he has become

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

'What does not please Queen is Harry's American style of suing every time things go wrong'

Queen Elizabeth is feeling distraught with Prince Harry over how much he has internalised the American culture post Megxit.

The 95-year-old monarch does not approve of the fact that Harry goes around “suing every time things go wrong.”

According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, "Of course, the Queen wants Harry to be happy, but I feel certain what does not please her is his American style of suing every time things go wrong.

For the unversed, Harry and Meghan filed a lawsuit against BBC for accusing them of naming their daughter after Queen’s private nickname without her permission.

Seward wrote in The Sun, "While Harry waxes lyrical about how much he loves and respects his grandmother the Queen, his American PR machine then makes sure they let us know every time he speaks to her and confirmed how he told her he wanted to use the nickname Lilibet for her new grandchild.”

More From Entertainment:

Reese Witherspoon details how her grueling ‘Wild’ role caused panic attacks

Reese Witherspoon details how her grueling ‘Wild’ role caused panic attacks

Anne Hathaway was the ninth choice for her iconic role in ‘Devil Wears Prada’

Anne Hathaway was the ninth choice for her iconic role in ‘Devil Wears Prada’

Piers Morgan brands Chrissy Teigen 'worst kind of shameless, duplicitous woke celebrity’

Piers Morgan brands Chrissy Teigen 'worst kind of shameless, duplicitous woke celebrity’
Prince Harry blasted for making incessant attacks on royal family

Prince Harry blasted for making incessant attacks on royal family

London theatres face 'disastrous delay' for full re-opening

London theatres face 'disastrous delay' for full re-opening
Khloe Kardashian 'frustrated' by sister Kourtney's decision of being private about love life

Khloe Kardashian 'frustrated' by sister Kourtney's decision of being private about love life
Justin Bieber, Lil Baby to headline Jay-Z's Philadelphia music festival

Justin Bieber, Lil Baby to headline Jay-Z's Philadelphia music festival

Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West's birthday

Kim Kardashian celebrates daughter North West's birthday

Harvey Weinstein can be transferred to Los Angeles, judge rules

Harvey Weinstein can be transferred to Los Angeles, judge rules
Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber spend fun-filled weekend with friends in Mexico

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber spend fun-filled weekend with friends in Mexico
Reese Witherspoon gets emotional while opening up about her relationship with kids

Reese Witherspoon gets emotional while opening up about her relationship with kids
Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow: Check out all trailers

Scarlett Johansson-starrer Black Widow: Check out all trailers

Latest

view all