Royal rift: Prince Harry told he can’t mend ties with William overnight

Prince Harry cannot repair his rift with Prince William before Princess Diana’s memorial unveiling

Prince Harry has been embroiled in a war with his brother, Prince William, ever since he levelled serious allegations against the royal family.



According to royal expert Ingrid Seward, the Duke of Sussex cannot repair his rift with his older brother before Princess Diana’s memorial unveiling.

She told Express.co.uk, "I am sure Harry will be there and put on a good show with William. You can’t repair a relationship overnight so whether they try or not remains to be seen."

Meanwhile, a royal insider said Harry and William might make separate addresses at the ceremony.

“They will both move heaven and earth to be there. They commissioned the statue together. It is very important for them,” said the source.

“There is, of course, hope the memory of Diana can repair their relationship but that seems a long way off right now. The brothers will be physically together for the ceremony but want to make their own personal addresses,” they concluded.