Charles Spencer talks about late sister Princess Diana ahead of her 60th birthday

Charles Spencer revealed he will honour Diana on what would have been her 60th birthday this year

Princess Diana’s brother Earl Charles Spencer is remembering his late sister as her 60th birth anniversary draws nearer.

During an interview with Good Morning Britain, the younger sibling of the late Princess of Wales spoke about what the special day of July 1, means to him and how he will honour his elder sister on what would have been her 60th birthday this year.

"I remember my father always used to talk about the day Diana was born, 1st July 1961, and it was a sweltering hot day and this wonderful daughter appeared,” he shared.

“It's so funny to be of an age now where your slightly older sister's 60,” he continued.

"It will be an emotional day, but it will be a tribute to a much missed and much loved sister, mother, etc,” he went on to say.

This year on July 1, Diana’s two surviving sons, Prince William and Prince Harry will celebrate their late mother’s legacy by unveiling a statue in her honour at her former home at Kensington Palace.