 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Alex Rodriguez's alleged fling weighs in on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

Alex Rodriguez’s alleged fling Madison LeCroy weighs in on Jennifer Lopez’s renewed romance with Ben Affleck.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the Southern Charm star, who is said to be the other woman when the baseball star was in a relationship with Jennifer, jokingly credited herself for pairing up the Argo star and Let’s Get Loud hit-maker.

“I say you’re welcome,” she said sarcastically.

However, she got serious and deflected claims saying that she was not the reason why the Hustlers star broke up with her fiancé Alex to later move on with Ben.

“I mean, I will be honest with you. I had nothing to do with why they split, and I think everybody knows that. And if you don’t know that, then that’s just ridiculous, like, let’s be honest.”

More From Entertainment:

Michael Costello 'still waiting' for Chrissy Teigen's apology after bullying claim

Michael Costello 'still waiting' for Chrissy Teigen's apology after bullying claim
Only one video of Prince William and Kate Middleton has crossed 1 million views on YouTube

Only one video of Prince William and Kate Middleton has crossed 1 million views on YouTube
Police grill Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty for inciting violence

Police grill Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty for inciting violence

Angelina Jolie spotted at ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment

Angelina Jolie spotted at ex-husband Jonny Lee Miller’s apartment
Katrina Kaif falls in love with painting dedicated to nurses

Katrina Kaif falls in love with painting dedicated to nurses

Pink shells out eye-watering $13.7 million on ocean view house

Pink shells out eye-watering $13.7 million on ocean view house
Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott reunite after breakup

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott reunite after breakup
BTS release live performance of ‘Film Out’ on Count Down TV

BTS release live performance of ‘Film Out’ on Count Down TV
Olivia Rodrigo drops bts for ‘Sour’ photoshoot

Olivia Rodrigo drops bts for ‘Sour’ photoshoot
Prince Harry, Meghan honoured Diana’s legacy with US move: royal expert

Prince Harry, Meghan honoured Diana’s legacy with US move: royal expert
Jennifer Aniston celebrates her ‘ridiculously special’ best friend Courteney Cox

Jennifer Aniston celebrates her ‘ridiculously special’ best friend Courteney Cox

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez 'seem inseparable' after latest PDA-filled photos

Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez 'seem inseparable' after latest PDA-filled photos

Latest

view all