Alex Rodriguez's alleged fling weighs in on Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck romance

Alex Rodriguez’s alleged fling Madison LeCroy weighs in on Jennifer Lopez’s renewed romance with Ben Affleck.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the Southern Charm star, who is said to be the other woman when the baseball star was in a relationship with Jennifer, jokingly credited herself for pairing up the Argo star and Let’s Get Loud hit-maker.

“I say you’re welcome,” she said sarcastically.

However, she got serious and deflected claims saying that she was not the reason why the Hustlers star broke up with her fiancé Alex to later move on with Ben.

“I mean, I will be honest with you. I had nothing to do with why they split, and I think everybody knows that. And if you don’t know that, then that’s just ridiculous, like, let’s be honest.”