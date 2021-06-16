Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to UK: report

Meghan Markle is likely to accompany Prince Harry to the United Kingdom for the unveiling of the statue of Princess Diana.

Radar Online, while quoting a source, reported that the Duchess of Sussex doesn't want her husband to be alone in the UK because of the couple's tensions with the royal family.

"Meghan knows how hard it was to attend his grandfather’s funeral alone and doesn’t want that to happen again," the outlet wrote.

It said, "Harry was given the cold shoulder by most of his relatives, with several refusing to talk to him or even make eye contact.

Quoting sources , the publication reported, "Since the funeral things have got worse, not better, so you can only imagine how he will be treated at the big event on July 1."

According to the report, sources close to Meghan and Harry have denied the Duchess will travel to London.