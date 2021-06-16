 
Wednesday Jun 16 2021
Kanye West likes spending time with Irina Shayk: source

Wednesday Jun 16, 2021

Kanye West reportedly is enjoying his romance with Irina Shayk.

A source told People that the rapper, who recently had a romantic getaway with the Russian supermodel, said that he likes to be in her company.

However, the source added that the Yeezy designer was not willing to move from Los Angeles to New York, where she resides.

This is due to his kids, North, Chicago, Saint and Psalm who he shares with ex-wife Kim Kardashian, living in LA.

"Kanye is doing well. He had a great trip to France with Irina. They will date long distance," the source said. 

"Kanye will continue to be L.A.-based. He has no plans to move to NYC."

"His kids live in L.A," the source adds.

"He is very focused on business in LA too. He likes spending time with Irina though and plans to see her soon again."

