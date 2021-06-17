 
Thursday Jun 17 2021
Kim Kardashian lavishes praise on Kanye West's new girlfriend Irina Shayk: 'great fit'

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Kim Kardashian is reported to have given her blessing to her stranged husband's rumored girlfriend, saying that Russian model Irina Shayk is 'quiet and respectful'. 

The reality star, who filed for divorce from the rapper in February after six years of marriage, reportedly wants her ex  to 'move on' and thinks Irina Shayk is a 'great fit'.

The mom-of-four is reportedly 'happy' that the father of her children has found a new match for himself.

A source told Us Weekly magazine, “Kim thinks Irina is a great fit for him. She is genuinely happy for him and wants him to move on.”

Kim and Kanye share four children, North who has just turned eight, Saint, five, Chicago, three and Psalm who is two. 

The Russian model has also a four-year-old daughter, Lea, whose father is Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper. They were together for four years, before rumours emerged that he’d become close to Lady Gaga during the filming of A Star Is Born in 2019.

Kim Kardashian is seemingly aware of Kanye West's rumoured romance with Irina who  was spotted returning from a holiday in France with the rapper.

