Niall Horan drops song title after exciting album announcement

Horan is gearing up to release his fourth studio album three years after 'The Show'

Niall Horan continues to leave fans a trail of breadcrumbs leading up to his recently finished new album.

The former One Direction star has had fans in a chokehold ever since announcing last week that his fourth studio album is finally complete. After teasing a melody and some romantic lyrics, Horan has now revealed the title and backstory of what could be the lead single — sort of.

“The song itself is about the first time that I met my girlfriend,” the 32-year-old revealed in a video posted to his Instagram on March 3. According to the post’s caption, the song title is hidden somewhere in the video.

“This is the first time I’ve thought about it in a bigger picture,” he continued. “Like a once-in-a-lifetime moment that actually changes your direction of travel in life, an actual shock to the system that makes you go, “Oh, f**k, things are different now.’ And, of course, it was based around a dinner party because that’s where I met her,” he shared of his six-year relationship with Amelia Woolley.

Earlier, he shared the following lyrics: “One kiss on your neck, it was so concrete / I’m done looking for somebody.”

Fans already have theories as to what the title could be, including “Dinner Party,” “Bigger Picture,” “Things are Different Now,” and other such permutations.

Horan emphasised that there is some symbolism at play, explaining, “It’s bigger than that in terms of the whole scope of what came next in terms of the album.”

Though the title, track list, and release date are yet to be announced, Horan appears nearly ready to drop his first song since his 2023 album, The Show.