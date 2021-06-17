 
Thursday Jun 17 2021
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get back together

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott seemed fully back on as they marked their first major red carpet event together since the couple split nearly two years ago.

The 30-year-old rapper set tongues wagging with his surprise move at the event, calling his ex Kylie 'wifey'.

Travis did not hesitate to shower love on the beauty mogul as he gave a special shoutout to his family in the audience at the end of his award speech: "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you."

At one point, 30-year-old rapper Travis put his arm on Kylie's waist and she placed a hand on his back, seemingly confirming that heir relationship is back on.

In May, they were spotted at the celeb hotspot Catch in Los Angeles on a triple date with Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi were all smiles as they posed after the rapper received award at NY Gala, marking their first major red carpet event together since the couple split nearly two years ago.

