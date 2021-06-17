 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa to perform at iHeartRadio Festival

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa to perform at iHeartRadio Festival

Pop singers including Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Weezer and Dua Lipa are set to perform at the iHeartRadio Festival this year.

The two-day music gala will enthral Las Vegas in September with a long list of performers that also includes Olivia Rodrigo, DaBaby, Maroon 5, Khalid and several others.

The event is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena on September 17 and 18. Music lovers will enjoy a special Daytime Stage at the AREA15 venue, featuring Saweetie, All Time Low and 24kGoldn alongside DaBaby and Rodrigo.

“This year’s festival will be historic for many reasons,” iHeartMedia’s Tom Poleman said in a statement. “Not only will it be the first time all of these artists are together on the same stage, but also because it’ll be in front of a live audience.”

“We’ve all been waiting for this moment — live music is back, and we’ll be celebrating like never before,” he added.

American music sensation Billie Eilish is riding a new rising tide of fame on the back of her forthcoming second album ‘Happier Than Ever.' She is scheduled to headline several live music festivals this year as Coronavirus restrictions are being eased across the world. 

Billie Eilish’s Happier Than Ever is among the most awaited albums as the singer enjoys skyrocketing fame on social media where everything posted by her gets millions of views in a matter of minutes. 


More From Entertainment:

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get back together

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott get back together
Kim Kardashian lavishes praise on Kanye West's new girlfriend Irina Shayk: 'great fit'

Kim Kardashian lavishes praise on Kanye West's new girlfriend Irina Shayk: 'great fit'
Russell Crowe plans coastal Australian film studio

Russell Crowe plans coastal Australian film studio
Megan Thee Stallion donates $800 for fan's funeral

Megan Thee Stallion donates $800 for fan's funeral

Game of Thrones' Cersei Lannister calls for Palestine's liberation

Game of Thrones' Cersei Lannister calls for Palestine's liberation

Jennifer Lopez saw Ben Affleck as 'the one that got away' after 2004 split

Jennifer Lopez saw Ben Affleck as 'the one that got away' after 2004 split
Dwayne Johnson opens up about running for president

Dwayne Johnson opens up about running for president
Kanye West likes spending time with Irina Shayk: source

Kanye West likes spending time with Irina Shayk: source
Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to UK: report

Meghan Markle to accompany Prince Harry to UK: report
Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix's sci-fi film Atlas

Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix's sci-fi film Atlas

Michael Costello apologises for body shaming Leona Lewis

Michael Costello apologises for body shaming Leona Lewis

Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix thriller 'Atlas': report

Jennifer Lopez to star in Netflix thriller 'Atlas': report

Latest

view all