 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan mocks Chrissy Teigen as she hopes to follow in Meghan Markle’s footsteps

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Infamous British broadcast Piers Morgan has taken a dig at American supermodel Chrissy Teigen after she expressed her interest in doing an interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The host of Good Morning Britain, 56, who has previously traded barbs with the author as well, asked her to “forget it” after it was reported that she was planning a Meghan Markle and Prince Harry-style interview with Oprah.

Taking to Twitter, the host ridiculed Teigen as well as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, saying: “Forget it luv. We’ve endured enough Oprah-enabled woke Pinocchios for one year…"

His criticism is followed by the public outrage that was caused after the model’s previous scandals regarding her bullying behavior came to surface recently.

