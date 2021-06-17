Demi Lovato says they were shunning all gender norms while chopping off hair

Demi Lovato said they aimed to discard all gender norms imposed by patriarchy while cutting her hair short

Demi Lovato came out as nonbinary recently announcing that they go by the pronouns they/them going forward.



Speaking up about coming to terms with her sexuality, the singer said they aimed to discard all gender norms imposed by patriarchy while cutting her hair short.

Lovato told Jane Fonda during an episode of their 4D with Demi Lovato podcast, “I think it came in two tiers for me. I think the first tier was going to a friend’s poetry slam show that I identified so profoundly with, because they were talking about not conforming to genders and identifying not as male or female."

"And when I heard their take on that, I identified with it so much that I thought to myself: ‘Oh, there’s something here. There’s something that I’ve never known about my entire life but it’s clicking now. And I need to research this, I need to do more work, I need to sit with it,'" the 28-year-old said.

“So I did. I sat with it for over a year," Lovato went on to say, “The reasoning behind me cutting my hair off was because I was shedding all of the gender norms that have been placed on me growing up female in this world.

“I just always found that men were at the root of pushing their agendas on me to be a sexy pop star, to whatever would make other people the most money. And I had to break that mold because I had to find the freedom for myself in order to survive, to live," they concluded.