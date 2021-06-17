 
Thursday Jun 17 2021
Web Desk

Marvel boss Kevin Feige talks about possibility of WandaVision’s return in MCU

Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Ever since Marvel wrapped the limited series of WandaVision, fans have been anxiously waiting for news about a possible second season.

Marvel boss Kevin Feige has finally addressed the buzz about season two of the Elizabeth Olsen series at the virtual Paley Dialogue session.

He was asked by an audience member if he imagines an extension of WandaVision or a development in the storyline through other capacities.

“Yes to an evolution of storyline; probably and inevitably in many different capacities,” said Feige, telling Marvel buffs once again that Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch will return in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will release next year.

“That’s the first place where that story will continue but there will be other places,” Feige shared.

