entertainment
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Jennifer Garner reluctant to let her and Ben Affleck's kids meet Jennifer Lopez

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Jennifer Garner wants to wait for a little while before introducing kids to Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner thinks it is way too early for her and Ben Affleck's kids, Violet, Samuel and Seraphina, to meet Jennifer Lopez.

Recently, the Batman star was clicked having dinner with Lopez's twins Max and Emme, in Malibu. 

“They don’t see eye-to-eye about how their three children should be raised,” an insider revealed about the duo’s coparenting.

“Just because Emme and Max [J. Lo and Marc Anthony’s twins] have met Ben and think he’s great, doesn’t mean Jen wants to follow in JLo’s footsteps with Violet, Seraphina and Samuel," the source added.

It is said that Garner wants to wait for a little while before introducing kids to Lopez.

“Jen will give the introduction the go-ahead when she feels confident that Ben and JLo are going the distance and the children feel settled and comfortable enough to be around her,” the insider said. “She doesn’t do double standards and applies the same rule to her own partners.”

