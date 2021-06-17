 
Bollywood
Thursday Jun 17 2021
Swara Bhaskar is unperturbed by Kangana Ranaut’s ‘B-grade actor’ jibe

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Swara Bhaskar recalled how Kangana Ranaut had called her a “B-grade actor” last year

Bollywood star Swara Bhaskar has responded to Kangana Ranaut’s continuous jibes aimed at her.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, the Veere Di Wedding actor recalled how the Queen star had called her a “B-grade actor” last year, and how she was unperturbed by the attack.

"I was lucky that when anybody raised that kind of comment about my work, there were so many people to defend me. I didn't have to say anything myself,” said Swara.

"I think I also understand where some of these vicious comments come from - an agenda. They are not actually commenting on my work, they are not even commenting on my performance. I would accept a fair criticism of my performance,” she shared.

"I think all of that stuff says more about that person than it does about me. When people talk like that... If you are making a fair and valid critique, I would really still accept it. But what is there to feel bad about someone who is just showing you their lowest self? Why should I feel bad? They should feel bad,” she added. 

