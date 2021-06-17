 
Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Kangana Ranaut says she is getting ‘harassed’ amidst her passport renewal row

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Kangana Ranaut's plea for her passport renewal has been adjourned by the Bombay High Court till June 25

One of Bollywood’s most controversial stars Kangana Ranaut is infuriated as she seeks to renew her passport.

The plea for her passport renewal has been adjourned by the Bombay High Court till June 25, after which she took to her Koo account and expressed her anger.

“Mahavinashkari government has started my indirect harassment again, my request for passport renewal has been rejected because a tapori/roadside romeo called Munnawar Ali filed a sedition case (deshdroh case yes the irony of it is hilarious) on me by the way the case was almost dismissed by the court yet the court rejected my request for passport and the reason given is ‘my request is vague’ hmmmmmm,” she wrote.

Posting a screenshot of her Koo post on Instagram, the Queen actor dragged Aamir Khan, by writing: “Please note, when Aamir Khan offended BJP government by calling India intolerant, no one held back his passport to stop his films or shoots. In no way he was tortured or harassed #JustSaying.”

For the unversed, in October of 2020, an FIR was filed against Ranaut and her sister Rangoli by Mumbai’s Bandra police station under multiple sections.

This led to the Passport Authority of India to raise objections about her passport renewal. After her counsel requested for an earlier hearing date on her plea for the renewal so she could fly to Hungary for her film Dhaakad, the bench said: “Her schedule can be arranged accordingly. If the applicant was vigilant, she would have given all the details to the counsel. June 25 is the earlier date which we can grant you.”

More From Bollywood:

Swara Bhaskar is unperturbed by Kangana Ranaut’s ‘B-grade actor’ jibe

Swara Bhaskar is unperturbed by Kangana Ranaut’s ‘B-grade actor’ jibe
Alaya F shares spooky experience of living in a ‘haunted’ NYC apartment ‘with ghosts’

Alaya F shares spooky experience of living in a ‘haunted’ NYC apartment ‘with ghosts’

Kareena Kapoor faces the wrath online for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

Kareena Kapoor faces the wrath online for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

Remo D’Souza reminisces over dance film plans with Sushant Singh Rajput

Remo D’Souza reminisces over dance film plans with Sushant Singh Rajput
Shilpa Shetty shares clips from 2021 birthday festivities

Shilpa Shetty shares clips from 2021 birthday festivities
Kriti Sanon remembers her late costar Sushant Singh as ‘Raabta’ completes 4 years

Kriti Sanon remembers her late costar Sushant Singh as ‘Raabta’ completes 4 years
Parineeti Chopra says she didn’t shower for two days and slept in filth for a film

Parineeti Chopra says she didn’t shower for two days and slept in filth for a film
Photo: Yami Gautam releases candid snap in bright red ensemble

Photo: Yami Gautam releases candid snap in bright red ensemble
Kangana Ranaut says she relapsed multiple times during COVID recovery

Kangana Ranaut says she relapsed multiple times during COVID recovery

Bhumi Pednekar talks about how she became an environmental activist

Bhumi Pednekar talks about how she became an environmental activist

Rohit Shetty gets emotional about his ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ journey

Rohit Shetty gets emotional about his ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ journey
Tiger Shroff shares a couple of ‘hero shot fails’

Tiger Shroff shares a couple of ‘hero shot fails’

Latest

view all