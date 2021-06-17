 
Thursday Jun 17 2021
Web Desk

Will Smith leaves fans in hysterics after 'forgetting' how to use gym equipment

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Will Smith hilariously shared how he was doing in the gym for the first time since the Covid-19 lockdown.

Taking to Instagram, the actor left fans in hysterics after he shared a video of himself misusing gym equipment in a bid to get back into shape.

The post comes after he revealed last month that he was in "the worst shape of my life" following the lockdown.

The skit shows him doing all sorts of antics as he is "trying to remember how to use a gym after quarantine".

Take a look:



