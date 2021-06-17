Vanessa Hudgens quashes beauty standards praising Kendall Jenner's body

Thursday Jun 17, 2021
Vanessa Hudgens is not going to let beauty standards quash her or others’ self-confidence.
The High School Musical alum took note of a social media post promoting thin bodies.
A post, which Complex shared on their Instagram, featured Kendall Jenner’s fit physique in a bikini with the caption “summer bod”.
However, the actress did not appreciate the post and in turn commented “*a* summer bod cause all bodies in the summer are summer bods. Just sayin.”
The move was well praised by fans as they appreciated her bringing up accepting different body types.