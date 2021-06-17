 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Jun 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Vanessa Hudgens quashes beauty standards praising Kendall Jenner's body

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 17, 2021

Vanessa Hudgens is not going to let beauty standards quash her or others’ self-confidence.

The High School Musical alum took note of a social media post promoting thin bodies.

A post, which Complex shared on their Instagram, featured Kendall Jenner’s fit physique in a bikini with the caption “summer bod”.

However, the actress did not appreciate the post and in turn commented “*a* summer bod cause all bodies in the summer are summer bods. Just sayin.”

The move was well praised by fans as they appreciated her bringing up accepting different body types. 

More From Entertainment:

Paris Jackson touches upon coming out to 'religious family'

Paris Jackson touches upon coming out to 'religious family'

Naya Rivera’s ex Tahj Mowry remembers her on 1st death anniversary

Naya Rivera’s ex Tahj Mowry remembers her on 1st death anniversary
Fast & Furious 10: Vin Diesel hints Paul Walker's daughter Meadow may appear

Fast & Furious 10: Vin Diesel hints Paul Walker's daughter Meadow may appear
Kim Kardashian to tone down sultry photos amid lawyer journey?

Kim Kardashian to tone down sultry photos amid lawyer journey?
James Corden gives ‘Friends’ reunion cast a surprise visit

James Corden gives ‘Friends’ reunion cast a surprise visit

Billie Eilish stuns on Rolling Stones cover

Billie Eilish stuns on Rolling Stones cover
Coldplay gears up for NYC Macy’s Fourth of July special

Coldplay gears up for NYC Macy’s Fourth of July special
Meghan Markle kids book ‘The Bench’ slays bestseller list

Meghan Markle kids book ‘The Bench’ slays bestseller list
Dakota Johnson replaces 'Star Wars' actress in new film starring Sean Penn

Dakota Johnson replaces 'Star Wars' actress in new film starring Sean Penn
Paris Jackson debuts new song ‘Freckles’ on Red Table Talk

Paris Jackson debuts new song ‘Freckles’ on Red Table Talk
Prince Harry’s UK visit for Diana statue bashed: ‘Better if he doesn’t!’

Prince Harry’s UK visit for Diana statue bashed: ‘Better if he doesn’t!’
Kurulus: Osman Season 2: Osman Bey and his warriors ambushed in latest episode

Kurulus: Osman Season 2: Osman Bey and his warriors ambushed in latest episode

Latest

view all