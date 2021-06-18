 
entertainment
Friday Jun 18 2021
By
Web Desk

TikToker Kashif Zameer arrested for deceiving Ertugrul actor Engin Altan

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 18, 2021

TikToker Kashif Zameer arrested for deceiving Ertugrul actor Engin Altan

TikToker Kashif Zameer has been arrested for deceiving Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan who played the lead role in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

A case was registered against Zameer in Race Course Police Station on the complaint of Engin.

Turkish Embassy in Pakistan had sent a complaint letter to the Punjab Home Department after which a case was registered against Zameer on the directives of Inspector General Police. 

According to the FIR, Kashmir Zameer invited Engin Altan to visit Pakistan for the shooting of Chaudhry Group brand.

The accused failed to pay the actor and cancelled the agreement when Engin's team demanded the money.

Geo News reported that the suspect identified himself as a government official when police conducted a raid to arrest him.

The report said the police  recovered a vehicle with blue emergency light and weapons from the possession of the suspect and registered another case against him in Nishtar Colony Police Station.

