Nimra Khan says entered media because her parents wanted her to

Pakistan television actor and model Nimra Khan said she stepped into acting as her parents wished her to do so.



"The first scene in the first television drama was recorded after 40 takes," the actor said on Geo News programme Jashan-e-Cricket on Thursday. "After success in the first drama, I decided to make a career in the drama industry."

Nimra Khan. File photo

Khan said she decided to become an artist as her parents wanted her to be a part of the drama industry. However, she could not find success in the media in the beginning, so she started playing squash.

She said an uncle of celebrated squash player Jahangir Khan coached her in the game, adding that she played some matches with Jahangir Khan also once a week.

Explaining why she did not take any other movie following Blind Love, the actor said, "I have a set of rules. I never perform a bold scene. I completely shirk doing irrelevant acts. I do not wear sleeveless but some films require you to wear such dresses."

Having an education in filmmaking, Khan said she took her first job as an editor but she could not do well so she quit and started playing squash.