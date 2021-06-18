 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Friday Jun 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Nimra Khan says entered media because her parents wanted her to

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 18, 2021

Pakistan television actor and model Nimra Khan said she stepped into acting as her parents wished her to do so.

"The first scene in the first television drama was recorded after 40 takes," the actor said on Geo News programme Jashan-e-Cricket on Thursday. "After success in the first drama, I decided to make a career in the drama industry."

Nimra Khan says entered media on parents desire
Nimra Khan. File photo

Khan said she decided to become an artist as her parents wanted her to be a part of the drama industry. However, she could not find success in the media in the beginning, so she started playing squash.

She said an uncle of celebrated squash player Jahangir Khan coached her in the game, adding that she played some matches with Jahangir Khan also once a week. 

Explaining why she did not take any other movie following Blind Love, the actor said, "I have a set of rules. I never perform a bold scene. I completely shirk doing irrelevant acts. I do not wear sleeveless but some films require you to wear such dresses."

Having an education in filmmaking, Khan said she took her first job as an editor but she could not do well so she quit and started playing squash. 

More From Showbiz:

Hiba Bukhari says she follows Aslam Raisani's carefree style

Hiba Bukhari says she follows Aslam Raisani's carefree style
Minal Khan drops jaws with dreamy photoshoot

Minal Khan drops jaws with dreamy photoshoot
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir-starrer ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer is out now

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir-starrer ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer is out now
Akshay Kumar confirms release date of ‘Bell Bottom’

Akshay Kumar confirms release date of ‘Bell Bottom’
Sara Ali Khan pays rich tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Still can’t believe you’re gone’

Sara Ali Khan pays rich tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘Still can’t believe you’re gone’
Photos: Taapsee Pannu soaks up the sun in Russia

Photos: Taapsee Pannu soaks up the sun in Russia
Rhea Chakraborty shares a heart-wrenching tribute for boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput

Rhea Chakraborty shares a heart-wrenching tribute for boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput
Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir-starrer ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer to be out on Tuesday

Sajal Aly, Ahad Raza Mir-starrer ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer to be out on Tuesday
President of Arts Council announces awards for best TV drama, film

President of Arts Council announces awards for best TV drama, film
Bhumi Pednekar remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary

Bhumi Pednekar remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary
Shreya Ghoshal urges new mothers to get Covid-19 vaccine: ‘It’s absolutely safe’

Shreya Ghoshal urges new mothers to get Covid-19 vaccine: ‘It’s absolutely safe’
Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff dance video goes viral

Disha Patani, Tiger Shroff dance video goes viral

Latest

view all