Meghan Markle lists what kept her going amid emotional turmoil in 2020

Meghan Markle revealed what helped her emotionally after being 'forced apart' from family in 2020

Meghan Markle came forth sharing one major life tip regarding what made her navigate through 2020.

Amid all the turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Duchess of Sussex revealed what helped her emotionally after being forced apart from family.

In her foreword for The Mayhew Foundation’s annual year in review, Meghan wrote that her love for pets kept her going. Mayhew, an animal rescue foundation in the UK, has Meghan as its patron since 2019.

“When I reflect on 2020, I always come back to the importance of community and connection. We may have been forced apart, but we found new ways to be close and to support each other through this shared crisis,” she wrote.

“For many of us, this was made all the easier with our pets by our side. Mayhew — and thousands of small, community organizations like them — will continue to listen, adapt their services, and provide the resources that people and pets need to stay together and persevere through hardships," the mom of two added.

Meghan went on to highlight her hopes of the patronage as the world defeats the pandemic.

“As we collectively build to the future, my sincere hope is that we do so with ongoing support and appreciation for organizations like Mayhew, who continue their vital work in days of crisis and in days of calm,” she continued. “Their commitment to the cause of animal welfare is steadfast and their effect on our community wellbeing is self-evident.”