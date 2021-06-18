I will forever be Kanye West's biggest fan: Kim Kardashian amid divorce

While Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s marriage is over she says that there is no ill will between them as they are "still friends".

Speaking on the reunion episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality TV star said that she and her estranged husband Kanye West still continue to have a good relationship.

The couple, who share four children, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint, continue to focus on co-parenting and maintain a friendly relationship in the process.

“That was my friend first and foremost for a long time, so I can’t see that going away,” she told host Andy Cohen.

“I will forever be Kanye’s biggest fan. He’s the father of my kids. Kanye will always be family.

“[We have] “an amazing coparenting relationship and [I] respect him so much," she said.