 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 18 2021
By
Web Desk

James Corden hilariously shares he rather 'lay down' than work out

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 18, 2021

James Corden is keen on getting back into shape but admits that he hates working out.

Speaking on The Howard Stern Show, the star presenter shared that when he gets off work he just wants to be “laying down” but instead has been going to the gym.

He shared that this new habit of his has seen him lose “just over 35lbs”.

“I feel like I'm getting better. I'm trying, but I feel like there's still a way to go.. I've lost just over 35lbs,” he said.

However, the transformation process to him is not something he enjoys.

"I'm trying to, but I suck at it. I'm so bad at it. It's terrible. There are so few hours in the day that are just my own, do you know what I mean?"

"I've got three young kids. We have the show and all these things. I feel like, 'Hang on a minute. I've got an hour here where I'm on my own, and I'm doing something that I absolutely hate. I should just be laying down.'" 

