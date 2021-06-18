 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Jun 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Billie Eilish reveals why celebs can’t always ‘entertain’ fans

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 18, 2021

Billie Eilish reveals why celebs can’t always ‘entertain’ fans

Billie Eilish recently sat down for a chat and weighed in on all the things celebrities are unable to do for their fans.

The singer got candid during her interview with Rolling Stone and was quoted saying, “It's sad because I can't give the fans everything they want. The bigger I've gotten, the more I understand why [my favorite celebrities] couldn't do all the things I wanted them to do. It wouldn't make sense to people who aren't in this world.”

“If I said what I was thinking right now, [the fans] would feel the same way I did when I was 11. They'd be like, 'It would be so easy. You could just do it.' No. It's crazy the amount of things you don't think about before it's right in front of you.”

However, songwriting is the only medium, under which she makes sure to stay authentic. “I went through some crazy [expletive], and it really affected me and made me not want to go near anyone ever.”

More From Entertainment:

DJ Khaled receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

DJ Khaled receives Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
Aishwarya Rai avoids mentioning Salman Khan as she celebrates 22 years of 'Hum Dil De Chukay Sanam'

Aishwarya Rai avoids mentioning Salman Khan as she celebrates 22 years of 'Hum Dil De Chukay Sanam'
Prince Harry criticised for not visiting Queen Elizabeth privately after Prince Philip's death

Prince Harry criticised for not visiting Queen Elizabeth privately after Prince Philip's death

Dwayne Johnson reveals his biggest life lessons as a girl dad

Dwayne Johnson reveals his biggest life lessons as a girl dad
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for radio silence

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for radio silence
Angelina Jolie moves court against Brad Pitt: report

Angelina Jolie moves court against Brad Pitt: report
Scarlett Johansson touches on past sexist treatment in ‘Black Widow’

Scarlett Johansson touches on past sexist treatment in ‘Black Widow’
Ed Sheeran turns joker for 'Bad Habits' video

Ed Sheeran turns joker for 'Bad Habits' video

Britney Spears fans left worried after singer admits she's not sure if she will perform live again

Britney Spears fans left worried after singer admits she's not sure if she will perform live again
Jennifer Hudson drops ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’

Jennifer Hudson drops ‘Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)’
Are we about to see another Eminem-Mariah Carey war--again?

Are we about to see another Eminem-Mariah Carey war--again?
Olivia Rodrigo unveils ‘The Rose Song’ MV for Disney+

Olivia Rodrigo unveils ‘The Rose Song’ MV for Disney+

Latest

view all