Meghan Markle circulated first photos of baby Lilibet amongst royals on WhatsApp

Meghan Markle shared first photos of baby Lili with royal family on WhatsApp after birth

Meghan Markle could not wait to share the photos of her newly-born daughter, Lilibet, with the royal family.



As per sources, the Duchess of Sussex shared the first photos of her little princess with the royal family on WhatsApp after birth.

The snap was shared on the royals' WhatsApp group, where extended members of The Firm stay in touch, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, weighing 7 lbs 11oz, was born on June 4, was born at 11:40am local time in Santa Barbara, California.

The little royal is named after Queen Elizabeth, whose private nickname is Lilibet.

She is also named after her late grandmother, Princess Diana.