 
Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Jun 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle circulated first photos of baby Lilibet amongst royals on WhatsApp

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Meghan Markle shared first photos of baby Lili with royal family on WhatsApp after birth

Meghan Markle could not wait to share the photos of her newly-born daughter, Lilibet, with the royal family.

As per sources, the Duchess of Sussex shared the first photos of her little princess with the royal family on WhatsApp after birth.

The snap was shared on the royals' WhatsApp group, where extended members of The Firm stay in touch, Entertainment Tonight reported.

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, weighing 7 lbs 11oz, was born on June 4, was born at 11:40am local time in Santa Barbara, California.

The little royal is named after Queen Elizabeth, whose private nickname is Lilibet.

She is also named after her late grandmother, Princess Diana. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle all set for her first TV interview since birth of Lilibet

Meghan Markle all set for her first TV interview since birth of Lilibet
Prince William felt jealous of Prince Harry's soaring popularity pre-Megxit?

Prince William felt jealous of Prince Harry's soaring popularity pre-Megxit?

Britney Spears shocks fans with latest announcement

Britney Spears shocks fans with latest announcement

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen slam Michael Costello, claiming he fabricated DMs

John Legend, Chrissy Teigen slam Michael Costello, claiming he fabricated DMs
Taylor Swift to drop 30 unreleased tracks in her next rerecorded album Red

Taylor Swift to drop 30 unreleased tracks in her next rerecorded album Red
Kate Middleton opens up about the significance of early childhood research

Kate Middleton opens up about the significance of early childhood research

Harry Styles amazes fans as he shows off his heavily inked bod

Harry Styles amazes fans as he shows off his heavily inked bod
Demi Lovato shares family’s response to their new pronouns

Demi Lovato shares family’s response to their new pronouns

Bradley Cooper seems to be on dad duty amid his ex Irina Shayk's romance with Kanye West

Bradley Cooper seems to be on dad duty amid his ex Irina Shayk's romance with Kanye West
Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter expecting first child

Miley Cyrus' ex-girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter expecting first child
Daniel Craig's fitness secret revealed

Daniel Craig's fitness secret revealed
Kate Middleton looks elegant in pale blue dress with colorful umbrella as rain pours down around her

Kate Middleton looks elegant in pale blue dress with colorful umbrella as rain pours down around her

Latest

view all