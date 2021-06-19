'One Tree Hill' reboot in the works? Sophia Bush drops massive hints

Sophie Bush said never say never to a 'One Tree Hill' reboot

US actress Sophia Bush of One Tree Hill fame launched her podcast series recently.

The One Tree Hill actress did not rule out the possiblity of a reboot of the teen series, saying you never know if it might happen very soon.

"I mean, I can't spill all of our secrets, but I'd say never say never," Bush told Entertainment Tonight.

The actress did mention that she "can't say" if she and other cast members are in talks for a reboot.

However, she did note of the possibility of her reprising her character. "I mean, she's the coolest."



"We've been talking about it forever and the fans really are just so incredible and they keep the love for the show pumping at you full speed," she said.

"We have been approached about reboots and things and it's always so hectic to try to figure out. I mean, there were, like, a million of us on our show. It's complicated," Bush added.