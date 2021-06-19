Anees Bazmee resumes shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Indian filmmaker Anees Bazmee is gearing up to shoot the last spell of Bhool Bhulaiya 2.

The rolling of the much-anticipated film met with hiatus after the dreadful second wave of COVID-19 in the country. Now that Maharashtra has lifted the ban on film rollings, the director is all set to take the movie on the floors.

“I have spoken to my line producers and producer Murad Khetani. We will meet in a couple of days and then decide how we are going to start work. Our efforts are on for that,” he tells Hindustan Times.



“The film would have released by now, but almost two years have gone into the pandemic... that’s where we faced problems,” continues the 58-year-old.



Bhool Bhulaiya 2 stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in lead roles.