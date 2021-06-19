 
Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Saturday Jun 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to late Milkha Singh: 'An inspiration to me'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to late Milkha Singh: An inspiration to me
Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to late Milkha Singh: 'An inspiration to me'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is mourning the loss of India's legendary athlete, Milkha Singh.

The 55-year-old actor took to his Twitter on Friday and penned an emotional tribute for the icon after Singh lost his long battle against COVID-19.  

"The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir," tweeted SRK.

Milkha Singh passed away at the age of 91. His demise was announced in a statement by his family. 

"It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11.30 pm on the 18th of June 2021," read the statement.

More From Showbiz:

Anees Bazmee resumes shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2

Anees Bazmee resumes shooting for Bhool Bhulaiya 2
Ayeza Khan reveals her ‘favourite’ Bollywood film

Ayeza Khan reveals her ‘favourite’ Bollywood film
Farhan Akhtar heartbroken after Milkha Singh's death: 'A part of me is still refusing to accept'

Farhan Akhtar heartbroken after Milkha Singh's death: 'A part of me is still refusing to accept'
WWE champ The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar to a duel

WWE champ The Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar to a duel

Atif Aslam offers Arijit Singh to perform for Pakistani fans?

Atif Aslam offers Arijit Singh to perform for Pakistani fans?
Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ completes 22 years of release

Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai’s ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ completes 22 years of release
Aiman Khan opens up about her chemistry with Muneeb Butt

Aiman Khan opens up about her chemistry with Muneeb Butt
Ayeza Khan looks straight out of a fairytale in new shoot: See Photos

Ayeza Khan looks straight out of a fairytale in new shoot: See Photos
KRK pretends to be Kangana Ranaut, fake cries on camera

KRK pretends to be Kangana Ranaut, fake cries on camera
Anushka Sharma enjoys tea, scones and test cricket in England

Anushka Sharma enjoys tea, scones and test cricket in England
Faysal Qureshi spills the beans on 'Fitoor' and its initial name

Faysal Qureshi spills the beans on 'Fitoor' and its initial name
Sara Ali Khan shares first reaction after meeting Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's new baby

Sara Ali Khan shares first reaction after meeting Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's new baby

Latest

view all