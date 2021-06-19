Shah Rukh Khan pays tribute to late Milkha Singh: 'An inspiration to me'

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is mourning the loss of India's legendary athlete, Milkha Singh.

The 55-year-old actor took to his Twitter on Friday and penned an emotional tribute for the icon after Singh lost his long battle against COVID-19.

"The Flying Sikh may no longer be with us in person but his presence will always be felt and his legacy will remain unmatched... An inspiration to me... an inspiration to millions. Rest in Peace Milkha Singh sir," tweeted SRK.

Milkha Singh passed away at the age of 91. His demise was announced in a statement by his family.

"It is with extreme sadness that we would like to inform you that Milkha Singh Ji passed away at 11.30 pm on the 18th of June 2021," read the statement.

