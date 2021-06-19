 
Meghan Markle celebrates the success of ‘The Bench’

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Meghan Markle celebrates the success of ‘The Bench’

Meghan Markle recently penned a note in celebration of The Bench’s success on the bestseller list.

The former royal celebrated the book’s success on the Archewell Foundation website and wrote a short note in honor of its explosive success on The New York Bestseller list.

It read, “While this poem began as a love letter to my husband and son, I'm encouraged to see that its universal themes of love, representation and inclusivity are resonating with communities everywhere.

She concluded her thoughts by adding, “In many ways, pursuing a more compassionate and equitable world begins with these core values.”

