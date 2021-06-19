 
Saturday Jun 19 2021
Prince William ‘threw Harry out’ after explosive fight over Meghan Markle

Saturday Jun 19, 2021

Prince William allegedly threw Prince Harry out the moment accusations against Meghan Markle started flooding in from staffers.

The claim has been brought forward by royal historian Robert Lacey.

He claims an angry phone call between the brothers incited the incident and it occurred after Prince Harry heard all the accusations being flung against his wife.

At the time Prince Harry even participated in a drawn out battle to shun the “smear campaign” but Prince William allegedly “went ballistic” when he heard accusations.

In an extract from Mr. Lacey’s book published by The Times, a friend of the royals admits “William threw Harry out” after a “fierce and bitter” showdown which ended with Prince Harry hanging up the phone.

Mr. Lacey’s book goes onto give further details regarding the incident and says, “Harry shut off his phone angrily, so William went to speak to him personally. The prince was horrified by what he had just been told about Meghan’s alleged behaviour, and he wanted to hear what Harry had to say.”

