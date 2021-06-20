 
Sunday Jun 20 2021
Piers Morgan launches a fresh attack against ‘Princess Pinocchio’ Meghan Markle

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

British broadcaster Piers Morgan has taken a dig at Meghan Markle once again.

Ahead of the Duchess of Sussex’s upcoming interview about her new children’s book, The Bench, the former host of Good Morning Britain has launched another attack.

He turned to Twitter and reiterated that he had quit ITV over his refusal to apologize for the blunt words he used for Meghan following her Oprah Winfrey interview.

"ITV didn't get rid of me. I left GMB because I declined to apologise for disbelieving Princess Pinocchio. But I still work for ITV, as you'll see tomorrow when my Life Stories show with @Joancollinsdbe airs at 9pm,” he wrote.

His tweet came as response to a comment by an online user, saying: "But you're not being urged to 'be gotten rid of' the guy was referencing when ITV got rid of you...which they did! And you go on about virtue signalling!! Give me strength."

