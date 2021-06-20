 
Showbiz
Sunday Jun 20 2021
Web Desk

Shekhar Suman 'feels orphaned and devastated' after mother's demise

Web Desk

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Indian actor and host Shekhar Suman is devastated over the loss of his beloved mother.

Taking to his Twitter on Saturday, the star wore his heart on his sleeve as he penned a tear-jerking statement to announce the demise.

"My beloved. Mother whom I loved the most in this world left for her heavenly abode yday.i feel orphaned and devastated," tweeted Suman.

"Thank you Ma for being there for all of us all the time.i will miss you till my last breath. Thank you all for your prayers and blessings," he concluded.

Shekhar's mother succumbed to a cardiac arrest on June 17.

