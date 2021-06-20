 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Charles ‘makes it clear’ he doesn’t plan on meeting Prince Harry on his UK visit

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

As Prince Harry reportedly prepares to fly back to the UK for Princess Diana’s statue unveiling, Prince Charles is ready to give his son the cold shoulder.

A report by The Sun revealed that the Prince of Wales has no plans of meeting his youngest son Prince Harry after he flies back to country for his second visit of the year since he and Meghan Markle moved out last year.

"Charles will leave the boys to it. Harry will need to quarantine for at least five days when he lands in England, most likely at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor,” said a source to the outlet.

"Charles has made it quite clear he will not be around beyond that because he is going to Scotland. There is no planned meeting between the three of them,” they went on to say.

The Duke of Sussex is visiting this time around to honour his late mother Princess Diana through a statue unveiling ceremony on July 1, which will mark her 60th birth anniversary. 

