 
Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Sunday Jun 20 2021
By
Web Desk

Arjun Kapoor weighs in on possibility of him working with Malaika Arora

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Arjun Kapoor was asked about his plans of working with his ladylove Malaika Arora

Bollywood star Arjun Kapoor has opened up about his girlfriend Malaika Arora and whether or not there is a possibility of them sharing screens one day.

During a recent interview with India.com, the actor was asked about his plans of working with his ladylove.

"Never say never in life. I haven’t really dwelled on it. I don’t think that’s something that has crossed my mind but in life, never ever say never,” he shared.

Earlier, during a chat with Film Companion, he spoke about Malaika and her past, saying: "I don't try and be overly talkative about my personal life, because I feel you should respect your partner, and there is a past there... And I've been in that situation where I've seen things pan out publicly and it's not always very nice, because there are kids affected."

More From Bollywood:

Kangana Ranaut says she is getting ‘harassed’ amidst her passport renewal row

Kangana Ranaut says she is getting ‘harassed’ amidst her passport renewal row
Swara Bhaskar is unperturbed by Kangana Ranaut’s ‘B-grade actor’ jibe

Swara Bhaskar is unperturbed by Kangana Ranaut’s ‘B-grade actor’ jibe
Alaya F shares spooky experience of living in a ‘haunted’ NYC apartment ‘with ghosts’

Alaya F shares spooky experience of living in a ‘haunted’ NYC apartment ‘with ghosts’

Kareena Kapoor faces the wrath online for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

Kareena Kapoor faces the wrath online for ‘hurting religious sentiments’

Remo D’Souza reminisces over dance film plans with Sushant Singh Rajput

Remo D’Souza reminisces over dance film plans with Sushant Singh Rajput
Shilpa Shetty shares clips from 2021 birthday festivities

Shilpa Shetty shares clips from 2021 birthday festivities
Kriti Sanon remembers her late costar Sushant Singh as ‘Raabta’ completes 4 years

Kriti Sanon remembers her late costar Sushant Singh as ‘Raabta’ completes 4 years
Parineeti Chopra says she didn’t shower for two days and slept in filth for a film

Parineeti Chopra says she didn’t shower for two days and slept in filth for a film
Photo: Yami Gautam releases candid snap in bright red ensemble

Photo: Yami Gautam releases candid snap in bright red ensemble
Kangana Ranaut says she relapsed multiple times during COVID recovery

Kangana Ranaut says she relapsed multiple times during COVID recovery

Bhumi Pednekar talks about how she became an environmental activist

Bhumi Pednekar talks about how she became an environmental activist

Rohit Shetty gets emotional about his ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ journey

Rohit Shetty gets emotional about his ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ journey

Latest

view all