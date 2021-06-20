 
Sunday Jun 20 2021
Henry Golding touches on the life changing experiences of fatherhood

Sunday Jun 20, 2021

Henry Golding touches on the life changing experiences of fatherhood

Henry Golding recently got candid about his thoughts on becoming a father, as well as the life changing shift in perspective it brought along with it.

The star got candid during his interview with Good Morning America and was even quoted saying, “It puts everything in perspective. It has allowed me to really kind of focus in on what really matters in life.”

“We were like, 'Ah, we don't want to put her on social media too much', 'I just want to share my joy of this tiny little person that's brought so much joy to our lives. There's nothing wrong with that'. “

“I think she felt really comfortable, of course, sort of sharing her experience. It's so important for her to share her experience as a new mother, especially all the challenges that come with that.”

