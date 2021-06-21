Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares amazing throwback photo on Father's Day

Suhana Khan surprised her dad Shah Rukh Khana as she shared a heartfelt throwback photo with him to mark Father's Day.



Suhana's sweet photo, which she shared to Instagram on Sunday, shows a father-daughter bond but several fans from around the globe will also reminisce looking at SRK of the 2000s.

Earlier in the day, The Bollywood King had written a tweet to mark Father’s Day, writing: “Happy Fathers Day to all fathers. Here’s wishing all parents the most beautiful moments and memories with their ‘Lil naughty munchkins.”

Several Bollywood stars including Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Siddharth Malhotra along with others reminisced the wonderful memories they have had of their fathers and vice versa.