Bollywood
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Malaika Arora shares her secret to the fountain of youth

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Malaika Arora revealed the secret to her fountain of youth and how she seems to be “ageing in reverse”
Bollywood superstar Malaika Arora is one of the industry's most sought-after actors.

Bollywood superstar Malaika Arora is one of the industry’s most sought-after actors.

In a recent interview with Times of India, the actor revealed the secret to her fountain of youth and how she seems to be “ageing in reverse” as many of fans have stated earlier.

Arora said she credits yoga as the reason why she still manages to look young at the age of 47.

"It really helps beautifully because the exercises that we do on our face yoga programs are designed specifically for that purpose. Of course, when you do yoga, there are certain asanas that help in restoring youthfulness and skin elasticity,” she said.

“So, coupled with a good diet, sleep and a good lifestyle, which are very, very essential, there are certain asanas that if you do every single day, which will make a world of a difference to your overall appearance," she added. 

