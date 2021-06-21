 
entertainment
Monday Jun 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Kevin Hart shares how cheating scandal conversation with teen daughter went

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 21, 2021

Kevin Hart got candid about the intense conversation he had with his teen daughter about his past cheating scandal.

Speaking on the Father’s Day edition on Red Table Talk, the Jumanji star told guest host Will Smith on how his daughter Heaven took his 2017 cheating scandal.

"You know, when me and my wife [Eniko] went through what we went through and the whole cheating display, my talk with Heaven—[expletive], that was one like no other," he said. 

"Getting my daughter back, getting my daughter to understand that I was sorry, that I made a mistake—that was real. To understand, like, I'm still Dad. 

"You're reading stuff. This is a child, right? Every child has the Internet. There's nothing that you're gonna come across that you're gonna read that isn't gonna have an impression. A child? Everything has a meaning.

He added: "My daughter was tough on me! Until this day, my daughter is tough on me. My daughter don't play no games with her father, man."

